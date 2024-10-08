Azharuddin Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Case

Hyderabad: Former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering investigation. The case revolves around allegations of financial irregularities amounting to ₹3.8 crore during his tenure as HCA president from 2020 to 2023.



Azharuddin, who is currently out on anticipatory bail, addressed the media stating that false allegations have been made against him. He assured that he would provide further details after the investigation.

The ED's inquiry is focused on the alleged misappropriation of funds within the HCA, with Azharuddin's involvement being a key point of interest. The case continues to attract significant public attention due to his prominence in Indian cricket and sports administration.