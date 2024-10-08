Live
- North Korea to send troops to Ukraine in support of Russia: South Korea's defence chief
- J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina loses Nowshera to NC
- Gross enrollments under Atal Pension Yojana cross 7 crore mark
- Shagun Parihar, 'living example of BJP's resolve to finish terrorism' in J&K, wins contest
- Chandrababu meets Union Steel Minister Kumaraswamy, discusses on Vizag Steel Plant
- India's Copper Supply Challenge: Navigating the Path to 2035
- Discussion on Upliftment and Empowerment of Marginalized Communities at Sagara Bhageeratha Pratibha Puraskara Vedika
- PlayStation Launches Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds and Pulse Elite Headset
- The Evolution of Loyalty Programs: Trends Shaping Customer Engagement
- Even Cong leaders don't like Rahul Gandhi's leadership: Mohan Yadav
Just In
Azharuddin Appears Before ED in Money Laundering Case
Former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering investigation.
Hyderabad: Former cricketer and Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) president Mohammad Azharuddin appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in connection with a money laundering investigation. The case revolves around allegations of financial irregularities amounting to ₹3.8 crore during his tenure as HCA president from 2020 to 2023.
Azharuddin, who is currently out on anticipatory bail, addressed the media stating that false allegations have been made against him. He assured that he would provide further details after the investigation.
The ED's inquiry is focused on the alleged misappropriation of funds within the HCA, with Azharuddin's involvement being a key point of interest. The case continues to attract significant public attention due to his prominence in Indian cricket and sports administration.