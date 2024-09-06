Live
B. Mahesh Kumar Goud Appointed TPCC President
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the appointment of Shri B. Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), effective immediately. This decision marks a significant change in the leadership of the party in Telangana.
Shri K.C. Venugopal, M.P. and General Secretary of the AICC, confirmed the appointment in a press release. The party also expressed its gratitude to the outgoing TPCC President, Shri A. Revanth Reddy, acknowledging his contributions and service to the party.
The leadership transition is expected to bring new perspectives and strategies to the party’s operations in Telangana as it gears up for upcoming political challenges.
