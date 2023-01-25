  • Menu
B Vinod Kumar releases Telangana State Statistical Abstract

Highlights

  • New statistical abstract has new mandals, zonal systems in the form of maps
  • Says the book has the details of administration and geographical profile, year wise electricity consumption since 2014

Hyderabad: Telangana State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday released Telangana State Statistical Abstract (Atlas).

The new statistical abstract has new mandals, zonal systems in the form of maps. Vinod Kumar said that the abstract has graphical presentation with full of maps and graphs, which can be easily understood.

