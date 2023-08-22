Naidu to take part in Hyd IIIT Silver Jubilee celebrations tomorrow

Live
Highlights
Hyderabad: Hyderabad IIIT is celebrating Silver Jubilee. TDP National President Nara Chandrababu Naidu is also participating in these celebrations. He will have a face-to-face meeting with the students on August 23 at the IIIT campus.
Issues such as the emergence of IIIT and the development of the IT sector will be discussed with the students. This programme will be held tomorrow at 5 pm.
As part of the Hyderabad IIIT Silver Jubilee celebrations, the management has been organizing several programmes for a few days. As part of that, Chandrababu arranged a face-to-face meeting with the students.
Hyderabad IIIT was established in 1998, when Chandrababu was the Chief Minister of the united Andhra Pradesh state.
