Balagam movie comes in handy for politicos to woo voters

Nalgonda: The movie Balagam, which depicts the Telangana village life and family culture, has won the hearts of the people and has become an incredible success.

The movie's popularity has reached to the rural areas, where entire village gathers in one place to watch its screening. They consider the movie's story as their own family story and watch it with teary eyes.

However, the success of Balagam has not gone unnoticed by political leaders who are eager to capitalise on its popularity for their own gain. They are using the movie's title in their speeches and taking photos with it to gain political mileage.

From ministers and MLAs to leaders of second and third rung, they are emphasising that workers are their strength, and people are their Balagam. Some are even competing to share WhatsApp pictures with the Balagam movie title on their photos, saying activists are their strength, and people are their Balagam. The campaign has not only included pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao but also ministers, MLAs, and local leaders who are using the movie's popularity to boost their own image. This has caused some concern among moviegoers who fear that Balagam's success may be exploited for political purposes.