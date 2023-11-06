  • Menu
Balaji Nagar division BJP leaders joins BRS

Balaji Nagar division BJP leaders joins BRS
Balaji Nagar BJP OBC president Nagavalli Narendra Nai and 20 others resign from BJP party

Balaji Nagar BJP OBC president Nagavalli Narendra Nai and 20 others resign from BJP party and joined BRS party in presence of Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao under auspices of BRS under Coordinator Satish Arora




