Balapur Laddu Winner to Present Prasadam to PM Modi
K. Shankar Reddy, the winner of the iconic Balapur Laddu auction has announced his intention to present the prized Laddu to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Reddy secured the Laddu for an impressive ₹30 lakh at the Balapur Ganesh Pandal auction.
Reddy, who made headlines with his record-breaking bid, revealed his plan to travel to New Delhi to personally deliver the Ganesh Prasadam to both PM Modi and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah. This move is set to symbolize a unique tribute to the national leaders, connecting regional traditions with national prominence.
The Balapur Laddu, a revered offering during Ganesh Chaturthi, has gained fame for its cultural and religious significance. Reddy’s gesture is expected to highlight the deep-rooted traditions of the region and their connection to the national leadership.