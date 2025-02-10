Balgera and Macharla Residents Rally for New Mandal and Municipal Status

Gadwal: A large-scale movement is underway in Balgera and Macharla villages, with residents demanding that the government recognize their villages as a mandal headquarters. Today, the people of these two villages actively participated in meetings and distributed pamphlets emphasizing their long-standing demand for mandal status.

According to the all-party committee leading the movement, Balgera and Macharla have long been eligible for mandal status, as they are two major villages that have effectively merged. They argue that granting mandal status would significantly boost development in the region.

Leaders of the movement pointed out that these villages have the potential to be upgraded into a Nagar Panchayat (Town Panchayat) and, in the future, even a municipality. They highlighted the steady progress these villages have made in recent years and urged the government to take note of their rapid development.

The activists further stated that there is about 60 acres of government land available between these two villages, which could be used to establish essential offices and infrastructure. If given mandal or municipal status, they believe all necessary government departments and facilities could be set up to benefit the people.

Residents are now urging authorities to immediately approve the merger of Balgera and Macharla as a new mandal and take steps toward converting them into a municipality, ensuring further growth and administrative convenience.