Live
- Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man arrested in Haryana, was working on direction of Pannun
- UP BJP MPs search for options as party reviews their performance
- IDF strikes 3 Hezbollah anti-tank missile squads in Lebanon
- A Living Tribute: Sandesh Goshala Inaugurated on Late Youth's Birthday
- Meenakshi Chaudhary's Gorgeous New Photos Shared Social Media
- Severe Drought Grips Karnataka: 223 Taluks Declared Affected, Crop Loss Mounts to 39.74 Lakh Hectares
- PL TECHNICALS DAILY MORNING REPORT - Nov 21
- Daily Forex Rates (21-11-2023)
- PL Technical Research: Buy GARDEN REACH SHIPBUILDERS (GRSE) - Medium Term Tech Pick
- Congress slams Kerala CM after its cadre beaten by CPI(M) workers & police
Just In
Balka Suman fires salvos at Vivek amidst IT raids
Says that the competition is between a person who has property of thousands of crores and a person who is bringing thousands of crores and developing the constituency
Hyderabad: BRS candidate Balka Suman made sensational allegations against Congress candidate Vivek who is contesting from Chennuru. He said that the funds were being spent in a wasteful manner in the elections. On Monday, it was alleged that crores of rupees were transferred from Vivek's company.
It is also stated that the company is located at Vivek's home address in Ramagundam. He also complained to the CEO about the wasteful spending of money. Balka Suman revealed to the media that those accounts were requested to be frozen. Complaints have also been filed with the ED and Income Tax departments, he said. It is alleged that money is being distributed from Vivek's companies to local traders.
Balka Suman expressed anger that people should give appropriate advice to leaders who change parties as easily as changing plates. He commented that a person who does money politics is a scourge of democracy. He commented that the competition is between a person who has property of thousands of crores and a person who is bringing thousands of crores and developing the constituency.