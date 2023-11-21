  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Balka Suman fires salvos at Vivek amidst IT raids

Balka Suman fires salvos at Vivek amidst IT raids
x
Highlights

Says that the competition is between a person who has property of thousands of crores and a person who is bringing thousands of crores and developing the constituency

Hyderabad: BRS candidate Balka Suman made sensational allegations against Congress candidate Vivek who is contesting from Chennuru. He said that the funds were being spent in a wasteful manner in the elections. On Monday, it was alleged that crores of rupees were transferred from Vivek's company.

It is also stated that the company is located at Vivek's home address in Ramagundam. He also complained to the CEO about the wasteful spending of money. Balka Suman revealed to the media that those accounts were requested to be frozen. Complaints have also been filed with the ED and Income Tax departments, he said. It is alleged that money is being distributed from Vivek's companies to local traders.

Balka Suman expressed anger that people should give appropriate advice to leaders who change parties as easily as changing plates. He commented that a person who does money politics is a scourge of democracy. He commented that the competition is between a person who has property of thousands of crores and a person who is bringing thousands of crores and developing the constituency.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X