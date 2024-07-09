Live
Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam Celebrations Commenced, Kishan Reddy Participates
The festival of Balkampet Ellamma Ammavari Kalyanam kicked off with great enthusiasm as Union Minister Kishan Reddy participated in the welfare of Ellamma's mother. The event, which began on Monday, will span over three days with various programs and rituals planned for the devotees.
The Kalyanotsava programs commenced on Monday morning with Ganapati Puja, followed by scientific meetings in the evening. The main event, Ellamma Ammavari Kalyana Mahotsava has started today at 9 am. The temple EO, K. Anjanidevi, informed that preparations are underway for the auspicious Mukha Nakshatrayukta Abhijit Lagna Sumuhurtam at 11:34 minutes.
Efforts are being made to ensure that the lakhs of devotees attending the festival do not face any inconvenience in the queue lines. Tomorrow, Mahashanthi Chandi Homa will take place in the morning at eight o'clock, followed by the chariot procession of Goddess Ellamma in streets at six o'clock in the evening. The festivities will conclude with the Rathotsavam program.