Ball Mahender elected Bhupalapally Bar Assn VP

Bhupalapally: Ball Mahender has been unanimously elected as the vice president of Jayashankar Bhupalpalli district Bar Association, announced by advocate Nagaraju.

Priyanka has been elected as the Women joint secretary, Akshay as library secretary, Shiva Kumar as sports secretary, and Kavitha as senior lady EC member. Advocate S Nagaraju, who served as the Election Officer, declared their unanimous election.

Former Bar Association president Kunuri Suresh Kumar stated that elections for the president and secretary of the committee will be held on the April 11. The Bar Association members felicitated the elected office bearers.

