  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

"Balladeer" Gaddar passed away

Balladeer Gaddar passed away
x
Highlights

Noted revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar passed away today.

Noted revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar passed away today. He was admitted to a corporate hospital and undergoing treatment before his demise.

Gummadi Vittal Rao (born in 1949), popularly known as Gaddar, is an Indian poet, revolutionary balladeer, activist and a former naxalite. Gaddar was active in the Naxalite movement till 2010, and later joined the movement for Telangana's statehood.

Gaddar inspired many youth to join revolutionary movements . Recently, Gaddar attended Congress public meeting in Khammam attended by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X