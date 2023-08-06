Live
- Tiger spotted inside MP’s Jagran University, creates panic
- Jio-bp’s EV charging business footprint expands big
- Redevelopment works of 508 stations will be done at a rapid pace, says Railway Minister
- Kerala Catholic Bishops Conference to observe Aug 17 as 'Farmers Deception Day'
- Third year in a row RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani draws no salary
- PM lays foundation for redevelopment of 25 stations in Odisha
- Even Partition violence didn’t touch Nuh: Congress MP Deepender Hooda
- ‘We wait in Lok Sabha for him’: Congress attacks PM Modi over Manipur situation
- YS Jagan to visit flood affected areas from tomorrow
- "Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
Just In
"Balladeer" Gaddar passed away
Highlights
Noted revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar passed away today.
Noted revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar passed away today. He was admitted to a corporate hospital and undergoing treatment before his demise.
Gummadi Vittal Rao (born in 1949), popularly known as Gaddar, is an Indian poet, revolutionary balladeer, activist and a former naxalite. Gaddar was active in the Naxalite movement till 2010, and later joined the movement for Telangana's statehood.
Gaddar inspired many youth to join revolutionary movements . Recently, Gaddar attended Congress public meeting in Khammam attended by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS