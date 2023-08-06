Noted revolutionary singer Balladeer Gaddar passed away today. He was admitted to a corporate hospital and undergoing treatment before his demise.

Gummadi Vittal Rao (born in 1949), popularly known as Gaddar, is an Indian poet, revolutionary balladeer, activist and a former naxalite. Gaddar was active in the Naxalite movement till 2010, and later joined the movement for Telangana's statehood.

Gaddar inspired many youth to join revolutionary movements . Recently, Gaddar attended Congress public meeting in Khammam attended by AICC leader Rahul Gandhi.