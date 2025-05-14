Bandh in Vemulawada today to protest ‘alleged’ closure of temple

Hyderabad / Vemulawada: The Rajanna Temple Protection Committee has announced a bandh in Vemulawada on Wednesday to protest the State government’s decision to close the Rajanna Temple starting June 15 for development works.

On Tuesday, the committee urged all shopkeepers to voluntarily close their businesses in support of the protest.

The Rajanna Temple Protection Committee was formed under the leadership of former BJP district president Prathapa Ramakrishna, featuring representatives from various parties, including Congress, BRS, and BJP. This decision arises in response to the government’s announcement of a two-year closure of the temple as part of the proposed development work.

Prathapa Ramakrishna, the Committee Chairman, expressed his opposition to the two-year closure for development, criticising the proposal to remove the idols of the Parivar deities in the name of modernisation.

He also highlighted the inconsistency of the authorities, noting that while devotees have been calling for the removal of a dargah near Rajanna Temple, no action has been taken on that front.

He urged everyone to support the bandh to protest the government’s decision and called on all traders to voluntarily close their shops.