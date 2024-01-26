Bandi condemns police brutality

Karimnagar: BJP National General Secretary and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar lashed out at the way an ABVP woman leader was treated by the police.The BJP leader said that the ABVP activist Jhansi is a leader fighting honestly and peacefully for the people. “The “society-hating” police dragged her by the hair from a scooter and there is nothing more heinous act than this,” he said.

Bandi Sanjay was speaking to the media in Karimnagar on Thursday during which he demandedthorough investigation immediately on the matter. “Strict action must be taken against those responsible. The police attack on ABVP leaders who are fighting with commitment on educational issues is abhorrent,” he said.

“The previous government made indiscriminate attacks on ABVP leaders and sent them to jails in non-bailable cases and people taught the government a lesson. The public thought that at least the Congress government would change its attitude, but it is also acting in the same manner,” he said.

Jhansi suffered a head injury and was hospitalised.