Bandi joins ‘Parliament Pravasi Yojana’ to raise BJP prospects

Mahabubnagar: BJP’s National General Secretary and Member of Parliament, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressed the media in Palamuru on Sunday, emphasising the significance of the ‘Parliament Pravasi Yojana’ in strengthening the party and outlining the victory strategy.

Bandi credited the BJP for exposing frauds allegedly committed by former Chief Minister KCR in relation to the Krishna water share in Telangana, questioning the silence of Revanth Reddy at that time. Speaking at the event, he called for the shutdown of talks between parties and demanded the implementation of six guarantees to the people before the election schedule is announced.

“The Congress and BRS parties’ attitude is, ‘do as you are beaten up.’ I will respond as if I cried,” stated the MP. He urged for a focus on implementing central schemes at the grassroots level and winning the party in the Palamuru parliamentary constituency.

Expressing confidence in the BJP’s support in Palamuru, Bandi asserted that the party has been actively addressing people’s issues since its inception in Telangana. He highlighted the sacrifices made by activists and the party’s consistent fight for justice.

Moreover, he predicted a strong BJP performance in Telangana, with the likelihood of winning more than 10 Lok Sabha seats. He expressed optimism about Narendra Modi securing another term as Prime Minister, echoing the popular chant, ‘Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar.’

Accusing the BRS and Congress of collusion, the MP criticised their efforts in defeating the presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu. He asserted that the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi would not come to power at the centre.