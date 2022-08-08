Bandi raps TRS govt for not aiding handloom workers

Yadadri-Bhongir/ Hyderabad: BJP State chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's Praja Sangrama padayatra fifth day began from Muktapur of Bhoodan-Pochampally mandal and passed through Chintabavi, Revanpally and Bhoodan-Pochampally town. He greeted people and interacted with them to know their problems.

Bandi Sanjay took part in a programme organised in Pochampally town on the occasion of National Handloom Day.

Speaking on the occasion, he criticised the government for not supporting 360 handloom workers, who lost their lives due to debts, in the State. He alleged that while ignoring local handloom workers, CM KCR had given compensation to 700 farmers who committed suicide in Punjab.

Bandi Sanjay assured they will do geo-tagging for looms, will buy handlooms and build houses for the deserving workers who are homeless, soon after the party comes to power in the State He listed out the failures of State government and milestones achieved by BJP-led Central government.

He exuded confidence that BJP will win Munugodu by-poll with huge majority and urged people to support lotus party to end family rule in Telangana.

He was accompanied by party leaders Gangidi Manhohar Reddy, Shyam Sunder, Jitta Balakrishna Reddy and others.