Bandi releases poster on CM's unkept vows

Munugodu/Hyderabad: The Telangana State Bharatiya Janata Party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for taking people for a ride with false electoral promises.

He addressed the media after releasing a poster of "KCR Jhuta Matalu" (KCR's false words) along with party national executive member N Indrasena Reddy and party state vice-president Dr Gangidi Manohar Reddy here on Tuesday. Enlisting the unfulfilled electoral promises of CM KCR for the past eight years, the Karimnagar MP said that KCR is once again speaking blatant lies giving false promises to hoodwink people during the Munugodu by-poll electioneering.

He alleged that the TRS chief is planning to win the election with "Mandu, Mamsam and Money" (Liquor, meat and money). Since the future of Telangana is based on the outcome of the Munugodu elections, he said, the party is releasing the poster of false promises made by CM KCR. He asked the party cadre to take the same to the people through Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp and other social medial platforms.

The promises that CM KCR has failed to fulfil include: making a Dalit the first chief minister of the State, distributing three acres of land to Dalits, installing 125-feet Dr Ambedkar statute, establishing Dr BR Ambedkar Vikas Kendras, preventing farmer's suicides, procuring the farm produce till the last grain, and job for every family in the state.

Also, failing to provide Rs 3,016 unemployment allowance per month to the unemployed, release a job calendar to fill the existing government vacancies, regularisation of the contract workers in Telangana, construct a polytechnic college in every assembly constituency, free compulsory education from KG to PG, the prompt release of fee reimbursement and bringing past glory to the state universities.

That apart, he said that the TRS chief had also promised to resolve the problem of Podu lands, providing opportunities in politics only to those who had fought for Telangana, allocation of land, double bedroom houses, a job and Rs 10 financial assistance to the families of Telangana martyrs.

Installation of the statues of Telangana martyrs on Tank Bund, a new hospital building in the place of the existing Osmania Hospital, a super specialty hospital in every district headquarters, a 100-bedded hospital in every assembly constituency and a 30-bedded hospital in every mandal headquarters.

Sanjay Kumar reminded that CM KCR had also assured that there would not be illegal arrests and false cases after the formation of Telangana. Cleaning and turning the Hussain Sagar water like coconut water and reopening of Nizam Sugar Factor were the other promises that the TRS chief had failed to deliver.