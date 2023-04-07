Bandi Sanjay demands Rs. 1 lakh compensation for Group 1 aspirants

Bandi Sanjay released from jail. Demands sacking of KTR, Rs 1 lakh compensation to youth who suffered due to leak of TSPSC group 1 papers and probe into hindi and telugu paper leak by sitting judge.



Meanwhile, Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay who was arrested over the alleged involvement in the paper leakage case on Wednesday was granted bail yesterday by Hanamkonda district court. Meanwhile, Sanjay was released from jail on Friday morning.

On the other hand, police stopped the movement of vehicles outside the jail. On the other hand, in the wake of Sanjay's release, a large number of BJP leaders and activists reached the Karimnagar Jail.