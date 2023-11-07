Bandi Sanjay files nomination for Karimnagar seat

Karimnagar: BJP national general secretary Bandi Sanjay Kumar emphasised that he will continue to fight till his last breath for the protection of Hindu Dharma.

He filed his nomination papers for Karimnagar Assembly seat here on Monday. Later he addressed a gathering along with Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh, BJP State vice president G. Manohar Reddy, Dharmapuri Assembly candidate S Kumar, Chikoti Praveen Kumar and others.

Bandi Sanjay said as the state president of the BJP toured across the State against the dictatorial rule of KCR and to unite the Hindu vote bank. After that BJP continued its winning streak in all the elections.

Most of the parties have fooled the Hindu community. The aim the 150 days padayatra was to convert 80 per cent of the people into a vote bank. Public issues like TSPSC paper leak and farmers issues and went to jail and faced more than 30 cases.

Bandi Sanjay said thought he was fighting to save the people from the rule of the Rajakars, the BRS labeled him as a communal minded person. There is a change in the Muslim intellectuals. More than Rs 8, 000 crore of funds have been brought in three years. Smart city funding is from Central government besides all development funds in villages and municipalities, including ration rice.