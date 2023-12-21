Bandi Sanjay fire salvos at govt for releasing funds for Tablighi Jamaat meeting

Hyderabad: BJP MP Bandi Sanjay slammed the Congress government fort sanctioning funds for the Tablighi Jamaat meetings to be held in Vikarabad in January, 2024. He commented that the release of Rs.2.45 crores for these meetings to be organized by Tablighi Jamaat in Parigi Mandal in the name of Islamic Society is outrageous.

Is CM Revanth Reddy is aware of all this, he asked. He expressed anger at what the state intelligence department is doing. He said whether the State government wants Tukde Tukde gang to Telangana. He questioned why the Congress government is releasing funds for the Tablighi Jamaat programme, which says that the state is bankrupt.

Bandi Sanjay accused Tablighi Jamaat of promoting terrorism. He reminded that countries like Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan have banned Tablighi. It was alleged that the prayer programmes organized by this Tablighis were the main reason for the spread of Corona in India in 2020.

He questioned who is the mastermind behind getting government funds to the organization which is causing the spread of extremist ideologies and forced religious conversions. He demanded immediate discussions on Tablighi Jamaat. To this extent, he also shared a picture of Taluk as per the instructions of the government.