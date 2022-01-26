Bandi Sanjay Kumar donates ambulance to dist hospital

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar donated a modern ambulance to the Government District Headquarters Hospital on Tuesday.

The BJP district general secretary Thallapalli Srinivas Goud handed over the ambulance to the Superintendent of the hospital. The ambulance is equipped with all the necessary equipment along with the ICU.

Speaking on the occasion, Goud informed that Bandi Sanjay Kumar in the past celebrated his birthday by donating state-of-the-art medical equipment worth Rs 3 crore to several government hospitals in the Karimnagar parliamentary constituency.

Of these, four ambulances along with a large number of ultrasound scanning machines, ventilators, CPAP machine, anesthesia, CTG, laparoscope, foetal doppler, biochemistry, Covid profile machines have already been provided to the respective hospitals under the constituency.

In particular, state-of-the-art ambulances were provided to Vemulawada, Sircilla and Huzurabad government hospitals. Former Mayor D Shankar, former district president Basa Satyanarayana Minority Morcha State general secretary Mujeeb, corporators Anand, Ramana Reddy, Choppari Jayashree and others were present.