Bandi Sanjay Kumar to take up issue with Union Health Minister 

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar assured parents and students of three medical colleges to take up the issue of re-allotment of seats with the Union Minister concerned.

The agitating parents and students met the Karimnagar MP on Friday and sought his intervention.

It may be mentioned here that the recognition for MNR, TRR and Mahaveer Medical Colleges for 2021-22 has been revoked on account of lack of basic amenities and an insufficient number of faculty.

Following this, the fate of 113 out of 450 students who have taken admission into MBBS courses in the college was left hanging. When the parents and students represented to the National Medical Commission (NMC), it asked the State government to reallocate the students to other colleges based on merit. However, when the State government did not respond, the worried students knocked on the doors of the State High Court. In turn, the State High Court has directed the government to complete the process of reallocation within four weeks. But the government did not take any action even after a lapse of two weeks.

Against this backdrop, the worried parents and students sought the help of the Karimnagar MP Sanjay Kumar who talked to the State Director of Medical Education and assured the parents and students that he would take up the issue with the Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya to resolve their problem.