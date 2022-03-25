Bandi Sanjay Kumar writes 'open letter' to KCR on paddy

Hyderabad: State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday wrote an 'open letter' to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the issue of the paddy procurement.

In his letter, the Karimnagar MP asked the CM to quit if he did not procure paddy on his own. He alleged that KCR had uttered several lies in his letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue .

Bandi also alleged that the CM had misled farmers in his letter. He said Union Minister Piyush Goel had proved all the CM's claims as 'lies' by holding a press meet in New Delhi . He said KCR did not have any right to continue in the post even for a minute.