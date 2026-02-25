Maoist Devuji to foray into politics

Hyderabad: The senior Maoist Tipiri Thirupati alias Devuji who surrendered before the Telangana police stated that he has surrendered due to health reasons and is committed to continuing his political journey by joining a political party soon. Following the surrender, on Tuesday Devuji stated that he would dedicate himself to the people while adhering to principles.

He expressed an intention to address public concerns and enter politics shortly to fight for issues affecting the populace. He noted that while he could not respond to all inquiries, he believed his answers could lead to misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, another senior Maoist Malla Raji Reddy alias Sangram said their goal is to collaborate with the community. He stated they are committed to advocating for the rights of the people and have chosen to engage in this struggle within the framework of the law.

He added that Maoism is a movement that will persist and they intend to address certain issues with the government. On Tuesday, the police brought all surrendered Maoists before the media. The others included Bade Chokka Rao alias Damodar and Nune Narsimha Reddy alias Ganganna. These Maoists surrendered on Sunday.