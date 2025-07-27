Bandi Sanjay launches ‘Modi gift’ bicycle initiative for Class 10 students

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar has announced a series of developmental initiatives for the Karimnagar Parliamentary Constituency, underscoring his intent to distance himself from direct political engagement in the region.

Speaking in Husnabad, Siddipet district, on Saturday, Kumar emphasized his collaborative approach with State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar to improve infrastructure and education.

One of the main highlights of the event was the launch of the ‘Modi gift’ campaign, which involves the annual distribution of free bicycles to all Class 10 students in government schools. Kumar recalled a heartfelt experience during his Praja Sangrama Yatra in Nirmal, and shared how he was moved by the plight of a student named Ram Charan, whose inability to afford a bicycle prevented him from attending school. This interaction solidified the Minister’s commitment to support government school students by gifting them bicycles—tools of opportunity and mobility.

At the event, Kumar declared, “A student’s first asset is a bicycle, and I’m proud to give you that.” Over a hundred Class 10 students received bicycles from him in the presence of dignitaries, including District Collector K. Hymavathi, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, and other officials. The gathering saw an emotional outpouring from students, some of whom tied a rakhi to the Minister as a gesture of gratitude and affection.

In addition to the bicycle initiative, Kumar announced plans to distribute ‘Modi kits’, which will include essential school supplies such as bags, notebooks, steel bottles, and stationery for students from nursery through Class 6. He also committed to installing water purification plants and upgrading infrastructure in government schools to foster quality education.

Minister Kumar acknowledged the role of Minister Ponnam in environmental efforts, especially the introduction of ‘Steel banks’ to curb plastic use. Both leaders are also working toward establishing a Navodaya School and a Sainik School in Husnabad—projects aimed at bolstering education and inculcating discipline among youth.

The Minister used the platform to advocate for the transformative power of education. He highlighted the achievements of local officials such as Collector Hymavathi, Additional Collector Garima Agarwal, and the Police Commissioner as examples of what dedication and access to education can accomplish.

Additionally, he compared their efforts to the legacy of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, emphasizing the importance of overcoming adversity through learning.

On Kargil Diwas, Kumar honoured members of India’s armed forces. He reflected on the political resolve of the past leaders and that of the present leaders in combating terrorism.

He urged students to channel their energy into academic growth and societal contribution, stating, “Let us draw inspiration from those who rose despite adversity—and now it’s our time to uplift others.”