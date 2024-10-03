Bandi Sanjay pays tribute to Mahatma

Karimnagar: Onthe occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar paid tributes to Gandhi’s portrait on the premises of Mahashakti Ammavari Temple in Karimnagar.

BJP district president Gangadi Krishna Reddy along with many members of the party paid tribute to the Mahatma. Bandi Sanjay Kumar stated that Mahatma Gandhi’s life is a message and everyone should practice Gandhi’s words of Manava Seva Madhava Seva and cooperate for the realization of his ambitions.

Bandi Sanjay also paid tribute former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary and said he was visionary who changed the outlook of the country by saying Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.

Shastri was the founder of many revolutionary reforms, a patriot who always yearned for the country and was hailed as a warrior who participated in the freedom struggle. Later, the minister bought khadi clothes at the ‘khadi stall’ set up to celebrate the Khadi Mahotsav to promote indigenous textiles.