Bandi Sanjay responds to survey report, says BJP's graph is increasing

Telangana BJP state president Bandi Sanjay said that people believe in the struggles of the BJP against the KCR family rule and anti-people policies of the government in Telangana, and that is why the BJP's graph is increasing. He said that the increase in BJP's vote percentage from 6 percent to 30 percent is not an ordinary thing. When the media representatives mentioned the survey report of the private company, he said that if BJP's graph increased, TRS's graph decreased.



He said BJP has won elections in Dubbaka, GHMC and Huzurabad and the graph is increasing from the last three years. "It will not be difficult for BJP to increase another 8 percent votes," he said adding that People are watching their struggles. Businessman Mahipal Reddy from Korutla of Jagityala district, as well as many activists from other parties including Lok Satta joined the BJP.



Sanjay demanded that CM KCR should stop sleeping and help the people. He said that banks are not giving new loans to farmers as the loan waiver promise given by KCR in the last election was not fulfilled. "As per the promise given, the loan waiver of Rs. 1 lakh should be implemented immediately and a meeting with the bankers should be held immediately and steps should be taken to give new loans," Bandi said.