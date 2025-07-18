Bandi Sanjay urges clarity, cooperation on inter-state water disputes

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed deep concern over the ongoing discord between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh regarding the Banakacherla issue. Speaking at a media conference in Huzurabad, the Minister emphasized that it is inappropriate for both states to issue conflicting public statements. At the same time, efforts are being made to resolve longstanding water disputes.

He said that the Central Government recently facilitated a meeting between the Chief Ministers of the two Telugu states to address water-sharing issues harmoniously.

Despite the states presenting differing agendas, the Center appointed an expert committee comprising senior officials and specialists to examine the concerns fairly and equitably. The Minister called this the Center’s first success in resolving the matter and urged both governments to cooperate fully with the newly formed committee.

Bandi Sanjay welcomed Telangana CM Revanth Reddy’s acknowledgement of the Center’s constructive role. However, he expressed surprise at the contradictory remarks made by the states’ leaders following the meeting. He called for transparency regarding the discussions held.

The Minister also condemned alleged attempts by political parties to exploit water disputes for electoral gains and highlighted concerns over forest land disagreements being politicized. He criticized the previous BRS government’s actions regarding Krishna water sharing, accusing them of compromising Telangana’s interests.

Addressing reservation issues, Bandi Sanjay reaffirmed the BJP’s support for 42% reservation for Backward Classes (BCs), rejecting any proposal that diverts a portion of this to religious communities. He cited past electoral outcomes to caution against potential injustices to BCs in local governance.

In addition, Sanjay Kumar condemned corruption in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP), citing the recent ACB raids. He accused both Congress and BRS of resorting to political theatrics and collusion. He expressed that the Center is prepared to investigate all alleged scams by the CBI.

Regarding the ongoing phone tapping case, Bandi Sanjay confirmed he will cooperate with SIT authorities and attend the scheduled inquiry on July 24.