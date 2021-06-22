Bangaru Vasalamarri: KCR's promise to people of his adopted village

Vasalamarri: "Give me one year's time and I will visit this village 20 times in next one year and will convert it into a Bangaru Vasalamarri," was the promise made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to the villagers.

The Chief Minister, who took a special interest in deciding a 20-course menu for the community lunch in Vasalamarri in Yadadri Bhongir district told the villagers that a Special Collector was being appointed to prepare and monitor the comprehensive development plan of Vasalamarri. The government would support the village by releasing funds in time so that the works would be completed as per schedule.

He said from now onwards, there would be no caste, community, or religion in this village. All would be part of his family and there will be only one community and that would be known as a community for development, he said.

KCR asked people to put all their political and personal differences on the back burner and jump into action to launch the 'Sramadanam' programme for two hours every week to resolve local issues like cleanliness, sanitation, and improving health standards in the village.

The local administration has been asked to constitute Sramadana committees. Farmers Committees would also be formed to avail the government benefits in time. A Special Action Plan would be prepared to make the government benefits reach every individual in the village. He wanted the village should be the first crime-free habitation in the State.

The CM declared two BHK houses to all the families who do not have permanent houses. He also promised the distribution of ration cards to every household. He said due to the special efforts of the government and the cooperation of the people, Ramunipatnam in Siddipet district and Ankapur in Nizamabad district have become model villages.

People from other districts were evincing interest to know the secret behind this kind of development. Now, Vasalamarri will also be promoted as the first 'Golden Village' in Telangana and people will start visiting this village to study how coordinated efforts can transform a small village into a 'Golden Village', he added.

KCR said during his next visit, he would visit Dalit colonies in the village to study the living standards of the people.