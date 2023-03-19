Bank customers urged to clear loans in time

Nizamabad: Civil Judge, Nizamabad, P Padmavati said that banks need to help consumers act socially responsible. Union Bank of India in coordination with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) conducted a Special Lok Adalat on Saturday, wherein more than 50 old NPA loans of small and marginal farmers and small business units were amicably settled under One Time Settlement scheme in the presence of CivilJudge Padmavati and Civil Judge Naseem Sultana in Nizamabad and Armourcourts respectively.





Union Bank of India DeputyGenaral Manager M Narendra Kumar informed that any customers who have taken loans should pay on time so that banks can fulfill their social responsibility. He said that they were taking many steps to provide maximum services through banks and also starting new branches and ATM services.Assistant General Manager TV Sundara Krishna of Union Bank of India facilitated the Civil Judge in Nizamabad.