Banner with Wrong State Emblem, KTR Demands Action

Warangal, Telangana: A banner put up by the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) has caused a stir for using an unofficial State emblem that left out important symbols like the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam and the Charminar. The banner, displayed in front of the GWMC head office for a Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) help desk, has drawn criticism.

KT Rama Rao (KTR), the BRS working president, expressed his displeasure over the use of the incorrect emblem and called for immediate action against those responsible. He questioned whether the Chief Secretary of Telangana knew about this issue and asked if the change was an official decision or a mistake.

“Is this an official decision or an unofficial oversight? Does the Chief Secretary even know what's going on? Who approved this new symbol and when? Why did the authorities use it if it wasn't approved? I demand to find out who is responsible for this and take action against them,” KTR posted on his X account.

The incident has raised concerns about how official symbols are used by government bodies, especially when they hold significant cultural value for the state. Many are now calling for stricter checks to ensure such mistakes do not happen again.