Bar Association has to react: President

Speaking with Hans India, Ayyadapu Ravinder Reddy, president, Telangana High Court Advocates Association (THCAA) said that now the Bar and bench relationship has somewhat come to the issue. The advocates must also be treated properly as per procedure, if not the bar association has to react.

Reddy said that in the extraordinary general body meeting, few Advocates raised the rude behaviour of Chief Justice and senior judge Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya.

Few demanded for transfer of Chief Justice and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharjee and few others voiced for boycott of courts.

Few Advocates requested to raise the Chief Justice issue before the President of India, Chief Justice of India and concerned law authorities.

Certainly we will consider the requests and we will do that.

“Earlier also, we received representation from a few advocates against Chief Justice attitude. The procedure to convene the general body meeting is to have a demand from 1/10 th i.e., around 300 advocate members of the bar association, but it has not happened and we never received such representation later,” he said.

“We will certainly look into it. The High Court Bar Association committee will meet in a day or two and will discuss future courses of action,” he said.

Moreover, Ravinder Reddy opined personally that levelling charges against Chief Justice and senior Judge is unfortunate. Moreover, it’s not the voice of everybody, Reddy said.

He briefed that the extraordinary general body met on Thursday with an agenda of 9 issues and almost all the issues passed unanimously.