Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Calls on BRS Cadre to Ensure Pink Flag Flies in Every Village Ahead of Local Body Elections

Gadwal: BRS Gadwal constituency in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu has urged party workers to intensify preparations for the upcoming local body elections and ensure the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) flag is hoisted in every village. He stressed that the local polls could be announced at any time, and the cadre should remain alert and united.

Addressing a mandal-level preparatory meeting held at Amba Bhavani Temple premises in Gattu on Friday, Naidu was welcomed by a massive rally of enthusiastic party workers. Prior to the meeting, he visited the temple, offered special prayers to Goddess Amba Bhavani, and formally inaugurated the party flag alongside senior leaders in a symbolic ceremony.

Speaking at the gathering, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu expressed confidence in the public’s continued support for former Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR), stating, “Every village we visit echoes one sentiment—people want KCR back.” He criticized the Congress government for failing to fulfill its promises, including the loan waiver for farmers, of which less than 30% has been implemented.

“The Congress government, which came to power on false promises, has stalled village development. The people are ready to teach them a lesson,” he remarked. Naidu emphasized that BRS activists must go among the public, identify and address their concerns, and expose the failures of the current government.

Calling for unity and coordination among BRS leaders and activists, Naidu stressed that the goal must be to secure victory for BRS candidates in the local elections. He assured the gathering that with dedicated efforts, BRS will once again dominate the grassroots political landscape.

The meeting saw the presence of several notable leaders and large-scale participation from former public representatives, senior party leaders, youth members, and activists. Key attendees included Nagar Doddi Venkata Ramulu, G. Raghavendra Reddy, former ZPTC Basu Shyamala, Srinivas Goud, Chakradhar Rao, and others.

The event concluded with a strong show of solidarity and commitment from the cadre, signaling BRS’s intent to reclaim its presence across the district.