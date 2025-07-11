Basu Hanumanthu Naidu Rallies BRS Cadre in Maldakal Ahead of Local Body Polls

Gadwal: "Congress government is resorting to diversion politics due to its inefficiency."

"Let’s prove BRS’s strength in the upcoming local body elections."

BRS Party In-charge of Gadwal constituency, Sri Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, attended a preparatory meeting of party workers in Maldakal Mandal as the Chief Guest.

Speaking at the event, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu emphasized the importance of grassroots outreach and urged BRS workers to prove their strength in the upcoming local body elections. The meeting was held on Friday in the premises of the Sri Sri Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple, in Maldakal Mandal of Gadwal constituency.

Before the meeting, Naidu was welcomed with a massive rally and grand reception by BRS party workers and leaders. He also offered prayers at the temple and unfurled the BRS party flag.

Later, several Congress leaders from the mandal officially joined BRS in the presence of Basu Hanumanthu Naidu, marking a significant political shift.

Basu Hanumanthu Naidu’s Key Statements:

The local body elections are imminent, and it’s time for the BRS cadre to raise their voices and mobilize effectively at the village level.

If BRS workers toil in coordination, victory is certain in the upcoming elections.

There is growing public discontent against the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government, which has failed to fulfill its promises and is misleading people with diversion tactics.

He alleged that the Congress government has not successfully implemented even a single scheme and has begun to lose public trust.

Workers should actively expose Congress’s failures to the people and channel this sentiment in favor of BRS.

To give a fitting reply to the Congress, BRS needs to increase its strength in local institutions, which requires soldier-like discipline and unity among its cadres.

He asserted that KCR’s schemes still live in the hearts of the people, unlike the Congress, which has no impactful program to show.

Leaders & Attendees:

Former ZPTC Basu Shyamala, G. Raghavendra Reddy, Patel Janardhan Reddy, Raja Reddy, Chakradhar Rao, Srinivas Goud, Monesh, D. Shekhar Naidu, Ganjipeta Raju, Somashekhar Reddy, Jampalli Bharat Simha Reddy, Tirumalesh, S. Ramu Naidu, Chakradhar Reddy, Ramakrishna, Rayapuram Veeresh, Sriramulu, Venkatesh Naidu, Raju Naidu, Veeresh Goud, Rangappa Goud, Gajula Krishna Reddy, Punyamurthy, Muni Maurya, Nagaraju, Govardhan, Gangadhar, Dr. Naidu, Kamesh, along with several senior leaders, workers, and youth members participated.

In a clear display of strength ahead of the upcoming local body elections, the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) held a robust preparatory meeting in Maldakal Mandal, led by Gadwal constituency in-charge Basu Hanumanthu Naidu. The event, attended by party leaders, grassroots workers, and enthusiastic youth, served as both a show of unity and a strategic war cry against the ruling Congress government in Telangana.

Congress Accused of "Diversion Politics"

In a strongly worded address, Basu Hanumanthu Naidu alleged that the Congress party, under CM Revanth Reddy, has failed to govern effectively and is now resorting to "diversion politics" to distract from its unfulfilled promises. Citing public dissatisfaction, Naidu declared that people are rapidly losing faith in the Congress and yearning for the return of BRS-led governance rooted in KCR’s welfare policies.

“Congress has not delivered on even one full-fledged promise. Meanwhile, schemes introduced by KCR continue to benefit the people and remain in their hearts,” he stated.

Congress Leaders Join BRS

In a notable political development, several Congress leaders from Maldakal Mandal defected to BRS during the event. This shift reflects potential grassroots-level disillusionment with Congress leadership and may indicate growing traction for BRS as the elections near.

Massive Cadre Mobilization

Before the formal meeting, BRS leaders and supporters took part in a grand welcome rally for Basu Hanumanthu Naidu. The rally, combined with the symbolic unfurling of the BRS flag and temple prayers, was designed to energize the cadre and signal political readiness.

Naidu urged party workers to act in coordination, like soldiers, and strengthen the BRS base at the local level. His message was clear: BRS victory in the local elections is not just about winning seats but sending a strong message to the ruling government.

Strategic Messaging

The choice of venue—the revered Sri Sri Sri Swayambhu Lakshmi Venkateshwara Temple premises—along with ritualistic elements, helped blend cultural symbolism with political strategy, appealing to both the emotions and loyalties of the rural electorate.

Conclusion: The Road Ahead

This meeting marks a strategic turning point for BRS in the Gadwal region, as it ramps up preparations to reclaim grassroots dominance. By positioning itself as the party of delivery versus Congress’s “failures,” BRS is attempting to revive its image and reconnect with its core voter base.

If public sentiment aligns with Naidu’s claims, BRS could pose a serious challenge to Congress in the local body elections, especially in areas like Maldakal where discontent over unmet promises is brewing.