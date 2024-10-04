Live
- India’s foreign exchange reserves cross $700 billion for first time
- Indian specialists to solidify workforce on Russian construction sites
- Essar Energy Transition welcomes UK government's backing of HPP1 project
- Anita Dongre Unveils a Special Barbie Doll in Midnight Bloom Lehenga for Diwali
- President Murmu urges tribal community to prioritise education of children
- Praveen Raj Demands Price, Transparency to Curb Exploitation in Private Hospitals
- Jogulamba Bala Brahmeswara Temple Committee Oath-Taking Ceremony Attended by Key Leaders.
- Jogulamba Gadwal District Must Lead in Every Health Program: DMHO Dr. Siddappa
- Constable Suspended for Aiding Illegal Transportation of PDS Rice: District SP T. Srinivas Rao
- Dr. SA Sampath Kumar Promises Recognition for Congress Workers at Jogulamba Temple Committee Swearing-In Ceremony.
Bathukamma Celebrations at Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple
Nagar Kurnool : On the third day of the Bathukamma festivities, grand celebrations were held at the Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple in Nagar Kurnool district. Women gathered in large numbers to prepare beautiful Bathukammas and performed rituals for Goddess Gouramma.
The event was marked by traditional songs and dances, followed by the immersion of the Bathukammas in a nearby pond. A significant number of Arya Vaishya women participated in the celebrations.
