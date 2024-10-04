Bathukamma Celebrations at Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple

Nagar Kurnool : On the third day of the Bathukamma festivities, grand celebrations were held at the Kanyaka Parameshwari Temple in Nagar Kurnool district. Women gathered in large numbers to prepare beautiful Bathukammas and performed rituals for Goddess Gouramma.

The event was marked by traditional songs and dances, followed by the immersion of the Bathukammas in a nearby pond. A significant number of Arya Vaishya women participated in the celebrations.