BC caste census a mess says Munnuru Kapu Sangam

Karimnagar : The caste census announced by the state government is a mess, said Munnuru Kapu Sangam state president Konda Devaiah.

Speaking at a press conference at Karimnagar Press Bhavan on Saturday, he said that it is not right to show that there are only 13.60 lakh Kapus across the state when there are 30 lakh Kapus. He alleged that the government is trying show wrong figures while the survey conducted in 2014 showed that there are 28 lakh Munnuru Kapus.

The sangham leader Challa Harishankar said that the comprehensive survey was not conducted properly and that the BC caste census was completely wrong and that 15 lakh people were shown less in the current survey.

He said that the Congress government is discriminating against the BCs with the grudge that the BCs are raising politically. He accused the Congress government of trying to trample on the rights of the BCs.

Harishankar warned that the survey should be re-done, otherwise a massive dharna would be held at Indira Park. Munnuru Kapu Karimnagar district general secretary Naluwala Ravinder, State Munnur Kapu Youth general secretary Sattineni Srinivas, Munnur Kapu Sangam leaders Avula Srinivas, Madam Sivakanth, Mahesh, Shravan and others participated in this meeting.