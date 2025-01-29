Live
- Telangana to Introduce AI-Driven Digital Health Profiling System
- BC Commission Chairman Niranjan Writes to Hyderabad CP CV Anand on Hussain Sagar Incident
- Telangana Government to Define Qazi Jurisdictions Amid Growing Disputes
- Oceans Warming Four Times Faster Than in Last Four Decades, Study Finds
- Steve Smith Equals Sachin Tendulkar, Overtakes Sunil Gavaskar with Century on Milestone Day in Galle
- Bomb Threat at Bolarum Army School: Students Evacuated, Army Police Conduct Inspection
- All India Student Ideathon on "Becoming EcoInnovators for a Greener Future" held at Bengaluru
- Spoken Fest Mumbai: Where Art Meets Inclusivity, Sustainability & Soulful Storytelling
- Hyderabad to witness a three-day music and dance extravaganza - Ramayana Kalpavrksam!
- Leading the Charge: Industry Perspectives Ahead of Budget 2025
Just In
BC Commission Chairman Niranjan Writes to Hyderabad CP CV Anand on Hussain Sagar Incident
Highlights
Hyderabad BC Commission Chairman, Niranjan, has written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, seeking a report on the recent incident at Hussain Sagar.
Hyderabad BC Commission Chairman, Niranjan, has written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, seeking a report on the recent incident at Hussain Sagar. The chairman has directed the commissioner to submit a detailed report within three days.
As per the directive, the report must be submitted by February 1, before 5 PM. The nature of the incident and the steps taken by the authorities to address the situation are expected to be included in the report.
The incident at Hussain Sagar has raised concerns, prompting the BC Commission to seek clarity on the circumstances and any preventive measures that need to be implemented. Further developments are awaited.
Next Story