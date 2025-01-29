BC Commission Chairman Niranjan Writes to Hyderabad CP CV Anand on Hussain Sagar Incident

Hyderabad BC Commission Chairman, Niranjan, has written a letter to Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, seeking a report on the recent incident at Hussain Sagar. The chairman has directed the commissioner to submit a detailed report within three days.

As per the directive, the report must be submitted by February 1, before 5 PM. The nature of the incident and the steps taken by the authorities to address the situation are expected to be included in the report.

The incident at Hussain Sagar has raised concerns, prompting the BC Commission to seek clarity on the circumstances and any preventive measures that need to be implemented. Further developments are awaited.