BC Kurubas Caste Survey: All India Ambedkar Youth Association Demands Re-assessment and Cancellation of G.O. 19.

Gadwal : The All India Ambedkar Youth Association, under the leadership of District President Macharla Prakash, submitted a memorandum to the District Collector, Santosh, urging the government to reject the wrongful inclusion of BC Kurubas in the Scheduled Castes (SC) category under the social caste survey. These individuals, who have falsely registered themselves as "Madasi Kuruba" and "Madhari Kuruba" under the SC category, should be investigated again for their social and economic conditions. Additionally, they demanded the cancellation of G.O. 19.

In the Jogulamba Gadwal district, some individuals belonging to the BC Kuruba community have illegally listed themselves as Scheduled Castes, despite not belonging to the SC community. In 2017, the then-Mahbubnagar District Collector, T.K. Sridevi, conducted an inquiry and confirmed that these individuals did not belong to the SC category. The findings were forwarded to the government. However, some people have allegedly misled government officials to fraudulently obtain SC benefits such as education, employment, and political advantages, leading to the introduction of G.O. 19.

The All India Ambedkar Youth Association emphasized that these individuals are socially and economically advanced and are living better lifestyles than the BC Kurubas. The association also warned that this situation could lead to conflicts between BC Kurubas and SCs. Therefore, it urged the District Collector to review the social and economic conditions of these individuals thoroughly and take appropriate action to prevent the issuance of SC caste certificates to them.

The memorandum was submitted to the District Collector by the All India Ambedkar Youth Association leaders, including District President Macharla Prakash, Ravi Chander, Prasangi Nagaraju, Markendeya, Care Babu, Vijay, Lazar, Suresh, Madanna, Mandabisan, Songanna, Ravi, and others.

The All India Ambedkar Youth Association strongly supports this demand and calls for the proper investigation of these issues.
















