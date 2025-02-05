BC Samaj Terms Caste Enumeration by Congress Govt Full of Flaws and Errors

Mahabubnagar: In a strong condemnation, the BC Samaj has termed the caste enumeration conducted by the Congress government in Telangana as riddled with flaws and errors. BC Samaj leaders, including M. Srinivas Sagar, the United Mahabubnagar District President, have alleged that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy intentionally manipulated the figures to lower the BC population, thereby safeguarding the interests of the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) reservation meant for upper castes.

Speaking to the media at the BC Samaj office, Srinivas Sagar accused the government of deliberately underreporting the BC population to benefit the EWS category. He demanded that CM Revanth Reddy conduct a comprehensive review of the caste enumeration figures and disclose the complete statistics. He raised questions over how the BC population, previously recorded at 52%, had suddenly decreased to 46% in the new survey, while the OBC population had shown an increase during the TRS regime's family survey.

Srinivas Sagar further pointed out that when Bihar carried out its caste enumeration, the state CM held 26 review meetings with officials, but in Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy has not held a single such meeting. He criticized the Congress for its failure to ensure transparency in the process.

The BC Samaj leader also warned that the community would not back down until their rightful share in political power was secured. He accused the Congress party of deceiving the BC community with false promises before the elections, only to reduce their population by 21 lakh in the caste enumeration, which he described as a calculated conspiracy.

He also claimed that the government had manipulated the caste enumeration survey to lower the BC population figures and inflate the numbers of upper castes.

Calling for a unified front, Srinivas Sagar urged BC MLAs from all political parties to join forces and hold the Congress government accountable for the discrepancies in the caste enumeration survey.

BC Samaj leaders warned the Congress government that they would strongly oppose any move to implement 42% reservation without first holding local body elections. Srinivas Sagar criticized the government for not conducting a fair caste enumeration, something the BC community had been waiting for over a year.

He emphasized that a proper enumeration would bring important political, economic, social, educational, and governmental benefits to the BC community. He also urged the government not to rush into decisions due to political pressure, reminding them that manipulating the BC population figures would lead to strong opposition.

Srinivas Sagar also pointed out the inconsistency between Rahul Gandhi’s statements in Delhi and the results of the caste surveys in Telangana, saying the two didn’t match. He made it clear that if the government continues to manipulate the numbers, the BC community would not hesitate to fight back.

The event saw participation from several key figures, including Buganna, District President of the Kummari Association; Ashwini Satyam, Town President of the Nai Brahmin Seva Sangh; Sadurl Chandramohan, President of the Nai Brahmin Economic Committee; Ashanna Mudiraj, District President of the BC Journalists Association; B. Shekhar, BC Samaj Devarakadra Constituency Convenor; Vishwanatham, BC Samaj Mahabubnagar Co-Convenor; Sukumar, Padmashali Association Leader; and other BC Samaj members such as Y. Raghu, Gopal, Sai, and Ramulu Nayak.