BC study centre in every constituency: Minister Gangula Kamalakar

"The government is moving ahead with a goal of making BC students in the state highly educated," said BC welfare minister Gangula Kamalakar. As a part of this, the government will set up country's first ever BC centres for every constituency in the state, he added.

On the occasion of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule birth anniversary, the minister offered floral tributes to Jyotiba Phule portrait. He later launched BC study circle digital studio for the smart classes. "BC study centres will be opened on June 2 on Telangana formation day for over one lakh employees," the minister said.

Gangular Kamalakar said that classes will be taken for the students through the digital platform. He further added that the CM will fulfil the aspirations of Mahatma Jyotiba Phule for the welfare of backward classes. The classes shot through the platform will be uploaded on YouTube, he said.

"Advanced computer laboratory will be set up in the study centres and the students who gained entry into the centres will be given identiy cards" he added.