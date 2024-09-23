Be in public sphere, CM to party cadre

Hyderabad: With an eye on upcoming local body polls, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday directed the Congress legislators to amplify and promote government’s flagship schemes and guarantees achieved, besides the successful implementation of the farm loan waiver scheme.

The Chief Minister also asked the partymen to remain active in the public sphere and to counter the smear campaign by the Opposition parties against the government.

Chairing the CLP meeting, Revanth Reddy instructed the district in-charge ministers to visit the designated districts at least twice a week and asserted that the next DCC presidents will be chosen based on their hard work and achievement. He underscored the need for greater coordination in the implementation of the schemes between the government and party workers. While pointing out that the positions were given to those who remained

steadfast while the party was in Opposition and struggling, Revanth affirmed that due recognition will be given to those who worked for the party.

After adopting the resolution expressing gratitude to the party high command for appointing MLC Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new PCC chief, the CM said he was appointed at the crucial juncture when the Congress would be defeating the Modi-led BJP government at the Centre and as new PCC chief he was shouldering the key responsibility. Cautioning the partymen about ‘One Nation One Election’, he said that Modi with an eye for a fourth term has decided to go ahead with this new plan.