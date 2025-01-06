Be part of Bharat’s vision for 2047: Guv to CMAs

Hyderabad: State Governor Jishnu Dev Varma praised the services of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) during the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of its Hyderabad Chapter. Speaking as the chief guest at the event, he described the celebration as a testament to the Chapter's long-standing commitment to professional excellence, societal contributions, and the development of cost and management accounting as a vital profession in our nation.

"As we commemorate 60 glorious years of this Hyderabad Chapter, we also celebrate the profound impact it has had on the professional landscape of our nation," he stated. The Governor emphasised that the role of Cost and Management Accountants (CMAs) is crucial for the growth and progress of India.

CMAs are the backbone of financial discipline and economic governance, ensuring businesses operate efficiently and sustainably. In today's rapidly evolving economic landscape, as India pursues its ambitious goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy, CMAs have a critical responsibility in driving cost optimization, resource management, and financial integrity.

He highlighted that Vision India@2047 promotes Jan Bhagidari through the principles of Sabka Saath and Sabka Prayas, outlining key concepts such as inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth empowerment, and strengthening the financial sector. The institute’s forward-looking vision and proactive measures, including fee exemptions for students from Northeastern States, underscore its commitment to inclusivity and empowerment.

By nurturing young talent, especially from under-represented regions, the institute is shaping a future that is equitable and promising. Jishnu Dev Varma commended the institute for its visionary efforts in supporting the nation’s goals. "Your initiatives align with the ethos of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas,’ ensuring that no one is left behind on the path to progress," he remarked.

“The role of cost and management accountants in guiding businesses toward efficiency, sustainability, and ethical practices is more essential than ever. Your expertise in financial management and strategic planning is not only a pillar of corporate success but also a cornerstone of India’s economic resilience and global competitiveness,” he said.

“Vision India@2047 envisions a prosperous and abundant India. It represents an aspiration for a vibrant and economically strong nation. Achieving this goal requires innovative strategies, tools, and capabilities. CMAs symbolise strategic instruments and tools positioned to provide organisations with a competitive edge and effectiveness. Integrating CMAs and their skill sets into Vision India@2047 can help stakeholders make data-driven decisions, allocate resources efficiently, and implement effective policies. CMAs are vital in optimising financial and economic outcomes aligned with the overarching goals of inclusive development, reaching the last mile, infrastructure development, unleashing potential, promoting green growth, empowering youth, and strengthening the financial sector. The competencies of CMAs represent essential skills needed to make significant contributions to Vision India@2047. In a rapidly growing economy like India, where we aim to become the third-largest economy in the world, the expertise of CMAs is indispensable.

CMA Dr Lavanya Kanduri, Chairperson of ICMA - Hyderabad Chapter, stated, "This year's theme, 'Inspiration Incubator - Step into Action,' deeply resonates with our chapter's vision. Over the years, we have not only inspired ideas but also transformed them into meaningful actions that have left a lasting mark on our community."