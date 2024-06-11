Be prepared for measures to tackle rains, floods: Sitakka

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Danasari Anusuya (Sitakka) on Monday asked officials to be prepared for measures to be taken in the wake of rains and floods in the State.

She conducted a review meeting on precautionary measures regarding the upcoming rains and floods at the Secretariat with officials. The minister also reviewed the new and old connections under the Mission Bhagiratha scheme. She instructed officials to identify old houses and take proper care. The officials were directed to take measures to know details of flood water coming to ponds, lakes, dams and reservoirs from time to time, lack of sanitation and contaminated water due to rains lead to spread of infectious diseases. Instructions were issued to officials on immediate action to be taken wherever necessary.

The minister asked officials to keep a vigil on goods stored in hotels, markets and shops; if there are chances of eruption of diseases, they should ban them temporarily. Owners of chicken farms should be alerted about maintaining hygiene and sanitation. Removal of water stagnation points in low-lying areas, filling of potholes and bleaching at stagnation points, spraying of phenyl were suggested.

The district and divisional panchayat officials and the mandal panchayat officials were directed to monitor sanitation works every day and asked to chlorinate drinking water tanks in their localities. Sitakka made it clear that the government was ready to face any situation. She directed officials to alert people residing in low-level areas. She said under the Mahila Shakti scheme, stitching of school uniform was almost complete;the uniforms would be distributed to students when classes begin.