Be strong, we are with you, KCR tells Rohit Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao assured Tandur MLA Rohit Reddy that the party would stand by him in the drug and money laundering case for which the Enforcement Directorate (ED) served notices.

Rohit Reddy met KCR on Saturday at Pragati Bhavan to discuss the notices he had received. KCR is said to have told him that all this was part of vindictive politics of the BJP as the BRS had exposed their attempts to poach party MLAs. He said the pink party was facing challenging times but there was no need to panic.

Sources said that legal experts were also present during the meeting. They are said to have explained the details of the notices in legal terms. KCR reviewed every section under which the BRS MLA was summoned for questioning on December 19.

Sources said that KCR told Rohit that the ED had issued notices to him to derail ongoing investigation into the Poachgate case. It is a conspiracy on the part of BJP to dilute the SIT probe and threaten the MLAs.

Earlier, Rohit Reddy visited Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar and offered special puja.

He challenged BJP state president Bandi Sanjay to prove his allegations of involvement in the Bengaluru drugs case.

He challenged Bandi Sanjay to either come to Yadadri temple with wet clothes or at Bhagyalakshmi temple at 10 am on Sunday and swear in front of Goddesses that "I am involved in the Bengaluru drug case".

The BRS leader said that he was not afraid of the ED and CBI notices. "My lawyers are surprised with the ED notices because they have sought my personal bio data only. My bio data is in the public domain," he added.