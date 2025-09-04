Be wary of Harish and Santosh, Kavitha cautions family members

Hyderabad: Continuing her tirade against senior BRS leaders T Harish Rao and J Santosh Kumar, the suspended BRS leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday cautioned the party leadership, particularly the working president K T Rama Rao, to be careful of them.

Addressing a press conference after resigning from the primary membership of BRS and as MLC, Kavitha levelled fresh allegations of corruption against Harish Rao and Santosh Rao.

She said that she was also for ‘Golden Telangana’. "Bangaru (Golden) Telangana doesn’t mean having Bangaram (gold) in the houses of Harish Rao and Santosh Rao. I want to ask Ramanna (KTR), I am your sister, you should have talked to me over phone and found out about what exactly had happened. It has been 103 days since I raised the issue of the leaked letter. Till today he has not uttered a single word on that. K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) is a busy person but at least KTR should have spoken," she said.

KCR’s daughter alleged that there was a conspiracy to divide the KCR family so that vested interests can reap the benefits.

"If our family is divided then they can do whatever they like. I request the godly KCR to see through the goings on behind his back. My suspension is the first step in this direction. I talk straight. Today it is me, tomorrow it will be you. I request Ramanna to understand that they are not interested in the well-being of the people of Telangana," Kavitha said.

The Jagruthi President alleged that Harish Rao and Santosh Rao have colluded with Chief Minister A with Revanth Reddy.

"I ask a straight question. When Harish Rao and Revanth Reddy travelled in the same flight from Hyderabad to Delhi, Harish touched the feet of Revanth. The CM should answer whether he travelled with Revanth Reddy or not?" she said.

Kavitha also alleged that even in the past Revanth Reddy spoke of Harish Rao's farmhouse at Ranganayak Sagar but later dumped the issue. She also referred to Harish Rao’s milk business.

Kavitha charged that Harish Rao was not a trouble shooter but a trouble-monger. She revealed that he had approached the BJP for support stating the party would field a second candidate during the election of Dasoju Sravan Kumar in the Council polls.

"He creates trouble and tries to project himself as a troubleshooter. He is responsible for the defeat of the party in Dubbaka, Huzurabad," she said.

Going further, she said that Santosh Rao was like salt in a curry. In KTR's constituency’s Nerella sand mining issue, one person died. Santosh ensured seven to eight Dalits were thrashed. "The actions were done by ‘Santanna’ but the bad name goes to KTR," alleged Kavitha.

She said that Santosh Rao's friend Pochampally Srinivas Reddy came from a normal family but now he is referred to as a big person in his village. He owns a farmhouse in Mokila that is valued at over Rs 750 crore, she alleged. Even MLC Naveen Rao is also a close aide of Santosh Rao. She also alleged that Harish Rao, Santosh and Shravan Reddy were responsible for the phone-tapping scandal.