Beechupally Students Protest: Demanding Justice and Principal’s Suspension

Gadwal: In a significant turn of events, over 100 students from the Beechupally Residential School in Erravalli Mandal, Jogulamba Gadwal District, staged a foot march to the District Collector's office in Gadwal on Tuesday. The students accused their principal of inappropriate behavior, including mental harassment and misconduct, and demanded his immediate suspension.

Allegations Against the Principal

The students alleged that the principal:

Sold school seats for monetary gain.

Physically assaulted students without reason.

Verbally abused them, creating a hostile and unsafe environment.

The students voiced their concerns through tears, appealing to the government, print, and electronic media to bring their plight to light.

Student Protest and MLA's Support

The students embarked on a 20-kilometer march from Beechupally to the District Collector's office. Along the way, Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy joined them near Veerapuram village. The MLA, who was en route to Pebberu for personal work, stopped to listen to the students' grievances. He immediately called District Collector B.Y. Santosh Kumar, urging swift action against the principal. The MLA assured the students that justice would be served and asked the Collector to personally visit the school to address their issues.

Role of Mounika Foundation

During the march, students reportedly lacked access to food and water. Observing their distress, the Mounika Foundation, led by Chairman Marlabeedu Huzurappa and Vice Chairman Udandapuram Ramesh, distributed biscuits and water packets to over 300 students in front of the Collectorate. The Foundation also requested the District Collector to ensure proper facilities and justice for the students, emphasizing their commitment to supporting social causes.

Demands and Further Action

The protesting students vowed to continue their fight until the principal was suspended. They highlighted the inadequate facilities at the school as another pressing issue and demanded immediate intervention.

The situation sheds light on the urgent need for accountability and improved conditions in residential schools. The students' courage and determination have drawn attention to their plight, prompting authorities and organizations to act in their favor.

This protest serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of protecting student welfare and ensuring a safe, supportive learning environment for all.