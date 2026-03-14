Bees Attack BJP Workers During Padayatra Near Konaraopet

Karimnagar: Tension prevailed during the Anjanna Aashirvadha Yatra led by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar when a swarm of bees attacked BJP workers near Konaraopet in Ramadugu mandal on Saturday.

According to sources, a drone was deployed to capture aerial visuals of the padayatra near Konaraopet. However, the drone reportedly disturbed a beehive on a nearby tree, triggering a sudden swarm of bees that attacked several BJP workers participating in the rally. The unexpected incident created panic among the party cadres walking along the route.

A few workers sustained minor injuries in the attack and were provided immediate medical treatment. Upon learning about the incident, Bandi Sanjay quickly instructed party leaders to shift the injured workers to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Doctors also conducted a routine medical check-up for Bandi Sanjay as a precautionary measure following the incident. Meanwhile, the Union Minister had already covered nearly 17 kilometres as part of the ongoing padayatra and later reached the Gangadhara mandal headquarters, where he halted for lunch.

The yatra is scheduled to resume after the break, and the team is expected to reach the temple town of Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple by around 6:30 pm, officials said.