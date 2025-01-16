Beneficiaries’ selection from Jan 16 to 20: DC

Mahabubnagar: The district administration of Mahabubnagar will conduct field-level inspections from January 16 to 20 to identify eligible beneficiaries for government schemes, including Rythu Bharosa, Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa, issuance of new ration cards, and the Indiramma Housing Scheme. These schemes will be formally launched on Republic Day, January 26, as part of the state government’s welfare initiatives.

District Collector Viziyendira Boi reviewed the preparations on Wednesday in a video conference with Additional Collectors Shivendra Pratap (Local Bodies) and Mohan Rao (Revenue), along with other district officials. The meeting emphasized the importance of transparency and adherence to guidelines throughout the process.

Field inspections will verify eligibility criteria and prepare draft lists of beneficiaries. These draft lists will be presented for public review at gram sabhas to be held from January 21 to 24. During these meetings, the lists will be read out to ensure transparency, and any objections raised will be resolved within 10 days. The participation of Indiramma Committees has also been arranged to further enhance fairness in the selection process.

Under the Rythu Bharosa scheme, farmers will receive financial assistance of `12,000 per acre annually in two installments of `6,000 each through direct benefit transfer (DBT). Non-agricultural lands, such as real estate layouts, industrial zones, and unfit lands, will not be considered for this scheme. The Indiramma Aatmiya Bharosa scheme will provide `12,000 annually to landless agricultural laborers registered under MGNREGA, who have worked at least 20 days in the 2023-24 financial year.

For the issuance of new ration cards, families identified through the caste enumeration survey and currently without ration cards will be verified during the inspections. In the case of the Indiramma Housing Scheme, beneficiary lists are being finalized through surveys, and super checks will be completed in the coming days. Officials have been directed to complete all data entry related to these schemes by January 25.

The Collector has urged all officials involved to strictly follow the schedule and work efficiently to ensure the successful implementation of these welfare schemes.