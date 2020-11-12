Benefits of Ayurveda should reach all: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy said that just as the Yoga has been adopted as a way of life across 200 countries in the world, efforts should be made to see that the benefits of Ayurveda reach all sections of people.

He was addressing a gathering while attending the National Ayurveda Day celebrations held on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti, organised by Vishwa Ayurveda Parishad and Aarogya Bharati of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at His Holiness the Chinna Jeeyar Swamy's Ashram at Munchital in Rangareddy district here on Thursday.

The Union Minister said that the Ayurveda system of medicine has been separated from the department of health, and a separate AYUSH Ministry has been formed recognising its importance. Besides, funds have been allocated to it by the Centre, he added.

Kishan Reddy said that Ayurveda was part and parcel of the way of life for people of the country for centuries, and the Centre has recognised the importance of promoting it. Every year, the Centre has been presenting Dhanwantari Puraskar for prominent practising doctors in the Ayurveda medical system and Ayurveda farmers.

He reminded that late Dr Venkatachary from Warangal, who had provided medicines even to Pandit Deenadayal Upadhyaya was one among those who were conferred with Dhanwantari Puraskar.

Kishan Reddy said that the National Ayurvedic Mission has been allocating funds to all the States.

However, it was the duty of the State governments, civil societies and people to encourage the medicinal system. He said that the importance of Ayurveda has gone up during the covid with many households adopting Ayurvedic practices and hundreds of doctors from the places like Delhi submitting applications for their medicines to treat covid. "It shows that many are conducting research on the Ayurveda. We need to popularise the same for the prevention of ailments," he said, urging the State Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, attending the ceremony to increase the number of Ayurveda medical colleges and more number of Ayurvedic medicine producing industries in the State.