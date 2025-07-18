Live
- Devotees Celebrate Bonala Festival with Special Puja at Uppuguda Temple
- QIP fundraising hits 5-year high, SBI’s Rs 20,000 crore issue receives 4 times bids
- PM Modi announces Rs 15,000 incentive for first-time private sector employees at Motihari rally
- Director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie Remuneration Is Turning Heads
- India vs England: Will Bumrah and Pant Play in the 4th Test? Latest Injury Updates
- 'Numbers speak louder than noise': BJP slams Congress for 'lies' on economy
- Amla Showdown: Which Form Packs the Most Health Punch – Raw, Powdered, or Dried?
- OpenAI Rolls Out ChatGPT Agent: Sam Altman Says “You Can Feel the AGI”
- AP to play key role in Vikasit Bharat 2047, says Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Training programme held for farmers
Better facilities should be provided in Anganwadi centres
Khanapur: Nirmal District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Faizan Ahmed has ordered the officials to take steps to provide better facilities and...
Khanapur: Nirmal District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Faizan Ahmed has ordered the officials to take steps to provide better facilities and basic amenities in Anganwadi centres. Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Thursday evening, he said that every Anganwadi center should provide a conducive and clean environment for children.
He suggested that steps should be taken to provide quality pre-primary education to the students and that attractive paintings and toys should be provided in the centers to keep the children happy. He said that aspects like proper lighting, quality, delicious food, cleanliness and greenery should be given priority. He ordered to take preventive measures to prevent any inconvenience to the children keeping in mind the rainy season. CDPOs Nagamani, Nagalakshmi, Saritha, Anganwadi supervisors, officials and others participated in the meeting.