Better facilities should be provided in Anganwadi centres

Khanapur: Nirmal District Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Faizan Ahmed has ordered the officials to take steps to provide better facilities and basic amenities in Anganwadi centres. Speaking at a review meeting held at the Collectorate Conference Hall on Thursday evening, he said that every Anganwadi center should provide a conducive and clean environment for children.

He suggested that steps should be taken to provide quality pre-primary education to the students and that attractive paintings and toys should be provided in the centers to keep the children happy. He said that aspects like proper lighting, quality, delicious food, cleanliness and greenery should be given priority. He ordered to take preventive measures to prevent any inconvenience to the children keeping in mind the rainy season. CDPOs Nagamani, Nagalakshmi, Saritha, Anganwadi supervisors, officials and others participated in the meeting.